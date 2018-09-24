Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The longest walk back to the sideline of Chris Conte’s life had to come after this 75-yard Vance McDonald touchdown catch-and-run. Bring in the Eternal Sunshine machine to wipe this moment out of Conte’s memory forever:

Conte deserves credit for—well, first of all, for absolutely nothing that happened on this play. But anyway I admire him for his willingness to stand up and walk to the sideline after getting turned into speed-bump on national television. The broadcast announced early in the second quarter that Conte has been pulled from the game and will not return, presumably due to injury, but also possibly because he has assumed a new identity and moved to Indonesia.