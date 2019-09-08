Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

With Jordan Reed inactive, Washington started Vernon Davis at tight end today against the Eagles. It paid off early with this spectacular 48-yard touchdown, but that might’ve used up all the remaining gas in the 35-year-old’s tank.



On third-and-short in the first quarter, QB Case Keenum found Davis for a short completion to get the first down, and the tight end just ... kept going. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby ended up grabbing air, and the rest of the nearby defenders maybe just assumed that Davis would walk out of bounds. He did not.

Davis might’ve tweaked something with that hurdle, because he was grimacing as he walked off the field and wasn’t there for the start of the Skins’ next drive. He eventually returned and caught a second pass for a loss of four yards. Honestly, give that guy another breather. He’s already exceeded expectations for the day.

Advertisement

[FOX]