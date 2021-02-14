Vernon Maxwell needs to log off, Tony DeAngelo still talking

Image : Getty Images

Vernon Maxwell will forever be remembered as the guy who went into the stands in Portland and punched a guy right in the face.

Maxwell claimed then that the man had targeted him with racial slurs, and didn’t really get the benefit of the doubt because of his reputation: substance abuse, multiple arrests, a guilty plea for a gun charge, and multiple on-court incidents.



Looking back, the world owes Maxwell an apology for not listening. He knows what he heard, and even with as much trouble as he got into, it wasn’t like he was regularly going up several rows into the stands and punching a guy in the face. He was willing to take it to court, countersuing the man, Steve George, who had filed suit against Maxwell for the punch.



And maybe Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t the best person to tell the tale.

But even if Maxwell did punch out George for using racial slurs, it doesn’t mean he’s not an asshole himself, as Maxwell has shown time and again over the years, including a domestic violence arrest and time in jail over unpaid child support.

There’s been enough time for Maxwell to evolve, grow, and make amends for his past. But yeah, he’s still an asshole.

Beyond the blatant body-shaming misogyny, this man is using Comic Sans in 2021 and posting it on Al Gore’s internet.

The one funny thing about it is that Maxwell’s pinned tweet starts off like he’s aware that he did wrong with an apology… then turns out not only to be not an apology, but from 2017.

That’s actually a pretty sweet roast. Maxwell should’ve logged off right then.

Speaking of assholes with bad tweets, Tony DeAngelo isn’t on the bird app anymore, but did manage to make some news with an exclusive interview in which the New York Post claimed he “bares his soul.”



“I’m not a racist I’m not an extremist and I’m not an insurrectionist,” DeAngelo said in a highlighted quote.



He also said, despite his COVID-denying, “I’m not a COVID denier.”



Well, glad that clears everything up.



Also, the funniest “Post has learned” of all time: “Not that it makes this any less heinous in nature, but The Post has learned that the slur [DeAngelo] directed at a Caucasian teammate [while playing in juniors] was ethnic in nature, not related to race.”



Oh! Again, glad that clears everything up. This guy’s an asshole.



Lionel Messi’s still got it.

Ray Hudson, too.