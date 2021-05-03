Video games, golf carts, eggs, and other odd ways players have gotten hurt

Video games, golf carts, eggs, and other odd ways players have gotten hurt

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Jesús Luzardo
Photo: Getty Images

Before Saturday’s start, A’s pitcher Jesús Luzardo injured his pinky while playing video games. He wound up throwing hours later, going three innings and giving up six runs. After the game, he was taken in for an X-ray and put on the 10-day DL.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports. But some athletes have found themselves on the IR for endeavors that have nothing to do with their job. Video games, scoring celebrations, cooking, and sneezing (yes, actually) are just some of the bizarre injuries seen in the sports world.

Lionel Simmons - Game Boy

Photo: Getty Images

Thought Luzardo was the first athlete to injure himself via video games? Uhh, nope. Lionel Simmons had to miss two games during his rookie season due to tendonitis in wrist from playing too much Game Boy. A Sacramento Kings spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times the ballplayer’s inflammation was so bad that he “could not grip the ball or shoot.”

Joel Zumaya - Guitar Hero

Photo: Getty Images

You thought Simmons would be the last sports related video game injury, didn’t you?

Years after Lionel Simmons mashed controllers on his Game Boy hard enough miss games, Joel Zumaya inflamed his wrist playing Guitar Hero. The pitcher had to skip part of the 2006 ALCS due to the injury, which team doctors initially thought was a weather related issue. Nope.

Anyway, the Tigers found a way to make it to the World Series, for which Zumaya returned. Through the fire and the flames he carried on.

Orlando Brown - Penalty Flag

Image: AP

I’d take a wild guess that millions of penalty flags have been thrown in football games. They’re usually harmless. But Orlando Brown, then with the Cleveland Brown, got an errant yellow flag to the eye, making him legally blind for a few years.

Before returning to the NFL, Brown sued the league over the flag, settling for $15 million.

Bill Gramática - Fist Pump

Photo: Getty Images

After a 40+ yard field goal that put the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the New York Giants 3-0, Bill Gramática hyperextended his leg on a celebration. Gramatica jumped, fist pumped, and tore his ACL, in that order.

This may be why kickers don’t have the best celebration game.

Wade Boggs - Cowboy Boots

Photo: Getty Images

During the 1986 season, Boggs missed a week of baseball after struggling to take his cowboy boots off. Yes, really.

While taking the shoes off, the hall of famer lost his balance and bruised his hip on a hotel armchair.

Gus Frerotte - Purposefully Headbutting Wall

Image: Getty Images

NFL players celebrate touchdowns in many ways. Some dance, some spike, Packers leap, and one, Gus Frerotte, went head first into a wall.

Predictably, Frerotte spent the rest of the game in the hospital due to a sprained neck.

Jason Pierre-Paul - Fireworks

Photo: Getty Images

There are two three letter words that come to mind when I think of the Fourth of July: USA and JPP.

Pierre-Paul’s gruesome firework injury blew the skin off his hand and broke his thumb. Later, he had to amputate his index finger.

Plaxico Burress - Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Photo: Getty Images

Here are some more former Giants injuring themselves in horrendous ways.

Months after catching the winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII, Burress brought a loaded gun into a nightclub with the safety off. He accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Following the incident, the star wide receiver received a two-year prison sentence.

Jeff Kent - Car Wash... wait, what?

Photo: Getty Images

A wrist injury while washing your car sounds bizarre. Perhaps too bizarre. (It was).

During spring training, Jeff Kent said he broke his wrist while washing his car. But 911 caller evidence proved that Kent was injured in a motorcycle accident near Scottsdale Stadium. “He was popping a wheelie and just wiped out,” one bystander said. “The guy was hot-dogging it all the way,” said another.

Kendrys Morales - Walk-Off Grand Slam

Image: AP

What’s more rare than a walk-off grand slam? An injury on a walk-off grand slam.

Kendrys Morales, playing with the Angels, experienced both. On May 29, 2010 he jumped on home plate — just like any other player would — and broke his left ankle.

Sammy Sosa - Sneeze

Photo: Getty Images

Really.

Sosa sprained a ligament in his back while sneezing. Apparently, the sneezes were so bad that the slugger had back spasms.

Kirk Broadfoot - Poached Egg

Photo: Getty Images

Don’t be like Kirk Broadfoot and poach your eggs in a microwave, folks.

When the Scottish soccer player opened his microwave to check on his poached egg, hot liquid shot out, scalding his face and forcing him into the hospital.

Jimmie Johnson - Golf Cart

Photo: Getty Images

Arguably the best NASCAR driver of all time injured himself in another four wheeled vehicle. Not a ATV or F1 car or something cool. Nope. The driver fell out of a golf cart during a celebrity tournament.

But he wasn’t exactly in the golf cart. Additional reporting found that Johnson was on top of the golf cart at the time of the accident.

