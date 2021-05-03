Video games, golf carts, eggs, and other odd ways players have gotten hurt

Jesús Luzardo Photo : Getty Images

Before Saturday’s start, A’s pitcher Jesús Luzardo injured his pinky while playing video games. He wound up throwing hours later, going three innings and giving up six runs. After the game, he was taken in for an X-ray and put on the 10-day DL.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports. But some athletes have found themselves on the IR for endeavors that have nothing to do with their job. Video games, scoring celebrations, cooking, and sneezing (yes, actually) are just some of the bizarre injuries seen in the sports world.