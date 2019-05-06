Photo: Laurence Griffiths (Getty)

No matter what happened in today’s Manchester City-Leicester City match, this brain-meltingly tight Premier League title race was going to come down to the final day of the season. But with the absolute screamer Vincent Kompany scored to give Man City the win today, the Citizens managed to put all five fingers of one hand on the trophy they plan on lifting on Sunday:



In case you were wondering just how rare a goal like that was:

This result puts Man City one point over Liverpool in the table with one match remaining in the season. With a win at Brighton this weekend, City win the title. Sunday can’t come soon enough.