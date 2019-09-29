Vontaze Burfict Ejected For Particularly Heinous Late Hit On Jack Doyle

Much like the sun is guaranteed to set in the west each day, Vontaze Burfict will almost certainly be ejected for laying down a dirty hit sometime during an NFL season. This is exactly what happened early i n the second quarter of Colts-Raiders on Sunday: Seconds after Jack Doyle made a catch on his knees, the Oakland captain (!!) decided to charge head first towards the tight end’s skull to make his hit.



Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was subsequently ejected from the game.

As the broadcasters hinted, Burfict’s history will make this hit subject to serious review from the league, and more than likely will lead to a suspension.