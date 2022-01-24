This was one of the best divisional round playoff weekends we’ve seen in quite a while. Sunday had to be the best, with both games going down to the wire with one decided in overtime.



But I must say that one of the most ridiculously absurd run-ins of the weekend happened during the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Buccaneers. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was flagged for taunting after sacking Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. The crazy part of this is Suh got up, pointing at Stafford after the play yelling and complaining that he was kicked.



Pot or kettle, Ndamukong?

Stafford was on his back as Suh was getting up, and it looked like his foot barely touched him. Looking closer at the play, it seems Stafford’s left leg was extended into Suh after the tackle, but it paled in comparison to what we’ve seen from Suh in the past. Suh has gone out of his way to stomp players, and now he’s mad because he got a taste of his own medicine. And it was a teaspoon, at that.

We’re talking about a guy with a reputation for not playing nice with others who now wants another player flagged for doing something he perceives as dirty. I just have an issue with Suh getting so enraged over the incident like he hasn’t done 20-times worse to other guys. There was the incident against Green Bay when Suh stomped an offensive lineman and was disqualified from that game. Then another time against the Packers, he stepped on Aaron Rodgers’ ankle as he fell to the ground. Looking at it now, most people probably don’t feel as bad about that one, but it still has no place in an already ultra-violent game. Another time he kicked Washington running back Alfred Morris’ helmet off after a play.

Time after time after time, Suh has been caught putting his feet on another player, and the first time it happens to him he throws a hissy fit? I’m sure the referee just rolled his eyes, shook his head, and threw the flag on Suh for taunting. It’s like, dude, really? Of all people, you’re complaining about this? That is beyond laughable, and the ref was right for throwing the flag.

Your past dictates how you’re viewed or treated in the future, whether fair or unfair. In this case, it was totally fair. Sometimes you’ve just got to play ball and move on to the next play. Nobody in the NFL is going to have sympathy for a dirty player being done dirty. Eventually, we all reap what we sow. Suh’s time came Sunday.