For one and a half games of the 2019 NBA Finals, it looked like the Toronto Raptors were the better team. Then the first six minutes of Game 2’s third quarter happened.



The Golden State Warriors scored the first 18 points of the second half and fairly easily held Toronto at arm’s length the rest of the way. The Warriors’ 109-104 win sends the series to Oakland tied at one game apiece.

The Raptors trailed by 12 with 5:39 to play, but cut that deficit to two with just 27 seconds left on a Danny Green three-pointer. They nearly stole the ball in the ensuing possession, but the Warriors won it back and Andre Iguodala hit a three-pointer with six seconds left to seal the win.

DeMarcus Cousins, making his first start since being injured in Game 2 of the first round, had 11 points and 10 rebounds. After a slow start, Steph Curry finished with 23. Klay Thompson had 25 but was injured after landing awkwardly on a three-point attempt in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The Warriors said Thompson had left hamstring tightness. Fortunately for him, both teams will get two days off before the series picks up again with Game 3 on Wednesday night.