The Golden State Warriors aren’t just champions, but enablers, too.

The team’s lame punishment of Draymond Green is proof positive.

Instead of handing the out-of-control forward a stiff — and just — penalty for punching out teammate Jordan Poole during practice, they turned the other way once again. In most cases of workplace violence, Green would have been arrested, booked, and possibly fired.

Not under the Warriors’ roof. Instead, they basically gave Dray-Dray milk and cookies and told him to go to his room.

On Wednesday, a week after the shocking incident, the Warriors said Green would be fined, but not suspended.

Green was expected to rejoin the reigning champs today. Coach Steve Kerr said that he expected Green to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday and he would also be available for Opening Night on Oct. 18.

“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve had since I’ve been coach here,” Kerr told the media. “It’s really serious stuff.

“We’re not perfect. ... But we’re going to lean on the experience that we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team.”

Kerr’s take makes little to no sense. This is serious, but aren’t we going to punish that person that betrayed not only Poole, but the entire team?

So many former players across all sports were stunned and outraged by Green’s actions. Greg Jennings, the former Green Bay Packers receiver, said in a radio interview he never witnessed such a betrayal of a teammate. Former NBA guard Eddie House said the same thing.

For sure, fights happen in practices often. But usually, both players have their hands up. In this video, leaked to TMZ, Poole was unprepared and was clocked in a situation he couldn’t have imagined.

The Warriors are so delusional that they couldn’t even announce that they sent Green home. Instead, it was spun that Green DECIDED to step away from the team. It was his decision.

Then again, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Warriors have been enabling bad behavior from Green for years.

In fact, some of Green’s antics probably cost them two or three more championships.

And no matter what he does to break the trust of the team, they have never checked him, or gotten Green in line like the other players.

In 2016, some blamed the biggest collapse in the NBA Finals on Green. His reckless behavior on the court got him a fourth flagrant foul and an automatic suspension for the next game.

It just happened to be Game 5 after the Warriors took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavs. Remember, that was the season the Warriors set the single-season record for wins with a 73-9 mark. Not only did the Warriors lose Game 5 at home without Green, but the next two with Green. And it gave Golden State the dubious honor of being the first team in NBA history to choke away a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

The Warriors said nothing. They looked away.

Then after Green recruited free-agent Kevin Durant to join them the next season, he ran Durant off with a humiliating public, in-game rant telling KD they didn’t need him. He also called Durant some disturbing names in an attempt to degrade him. Durant — who helped the Warriors win back-to-back titles — would bolt after being hurt in his third season there and headed to Brooklyn.

Again, the Warriors didn’t stand by Durant, who happened to win back-to-back Finals MVPs in those title runs.

Had Green not gone off the deep end, the Warriors possibly could have won a few more rings.

This past postseason, Green caused more headaches doing controversial podcasts during the team’s run and his play suffered for sure, averaging just 6.2 points, eight rebounds, and 6.2 assists in six games. But because they won the championship, no one made a stink.

Even though the punch was a black eye on the franchise, Kerr refused to blame Green individually. Instead, it was a team issue. “We have a lot of work to do,” Kerr said. “All of us. ...”

“There’s no way around it. (Our) culture has been damaged by this incident. He broke our trust, but I am giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned it.”

Nope, he was gifted it by Kerr and the Warriors’ front office. They’ve allowed Green to run amok for years. The only difference is that this time they even allowed him to use uncalled-for violence.