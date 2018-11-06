Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

This goal looks straight out of a movie. In a 4-on-4 with under three minutes to go in a tie game, a little-known defenseman—in this case New York Rangers kid Neal Pionk—takes the puck from behind his own net and just ... continues with it until he scores the game-winner. It shouldn’t be possible in a legit NHL game, but here it is:

Good on Pionk for getting his second goal in as many games—and also his second goal of the season. But the Canadiens’ effort here is absolutely pathetic. It’s not like the goal came in the closing moments of a blowout, either; this score happened during the most crucial time of the night. The five Habs on the ice just look like actors hired to pretend to be hockey players, as one spin move and the softest of dekes is enough to do them in.

For an entirely comparable play, check out Trinidad and Tobago’s goal against Team USA in D2.