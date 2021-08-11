Who Dey drinking all that beer!

In a recent survey taken by SportsHandle on which NFL teams’ fan base consumes the most alcoholic beverages during games, the Cincinnati Bengals came out on top, and it wasn’t even close.



On average, Bengals fans consume 5.2 drinks per game, which is about half a drink more than their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens who came in at 4.7 dpg. Rounding out the top five are the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers, all right around the 4.5 dpg mark.

Now from what I’m told Cincinnati is a big beer town. One thing that caught my attention in the top five here is four of the top five play in what are considered cold-weather cities. This makes a ton of sense with football happening during fall through early winter. Living in these cities where you get regular snow, what else do people have to do outside other than taking in a game along with a few cold ones.

The bottom tier of this is somewhat interesting as well. The 32nd-ranked team is the San Francisco 49ers, who no longer play in or even near the city. Being a native of the Bay Area, seeing the Niners ranked last on this list is not shocking at all. The 49er faithful aren’t necessarily your beer-chugging type. Around the bay, their fan base is known more as the wine-and-cheese crowd, pinkies extended. When the Raiders were still in Oakland, they were known more as the suds-swilling crowd.

The Bengals ranking first here is not only fitting and quite obvious. This franchise has gone above and beyond to earn the nickname the Bungals and they do play in Cin City. The Bengals haven’t sniffed a Super Bowl since the 1980s. During the Marvin Lewis era in Cincinnati, the team was respectable for most of his tenure, but couldn’t win a playoff game. At least they were able to make the postseason, but every time they got there Lewis’ team found a way to turn into the Bungals again.

So, it is only fitting for Bengals fans to be deemed drunkest among NFL fan bases. Hell, sometimes being inebriated is a necessity when watching the Bengals, Bungal around the field as they are known to do.

But this isn’t the fan base’s fault. The fan base should be applauded for showing up every week, no matter how the team plays. Congratulations Bengals fans. Enjoy this victory. It may be one of the few you witness this season.