We Rank the Worst No. 1 Picks in NBA Lottery History

7. Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers, 2017

Image : AP

Career: This season was the first time that Fultz was on the court on anything resembling a regular basis after two injury-plagued seasons in Philadelphia, and he was alright as the Orlando Magic’s point guard, albeit still a 27% three-point shooter, which won’t cut it. He turned 22 in May, and while Fultz may not wind up being an All-Star or shake the ire of Philadelphia, he still has a chance to be a very productive NBA player.

Draft Context: Jayson Tatum, who went to the Celtics at No. 3, was the correct pick. At least Boston and Philadelphia don’t have any kind of rivalry, right? Well, at least that pick didn’t initially belong to the 76ers before they traded it and another first-round pick to the Celtics, right? Oh dear. At least the other top players in the draft (at least so far) came from further down the board: Donovan Mitchell (13), Bam Adebayo (14), John Collins (19), and Jarrett Allen (22).