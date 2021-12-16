America’s least favorite famous-adjacent sibling has done it again. Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs QB Patrick, seems to be trending on Twitter every other week for some dumb reason or another. Jackson gained TikTok fame largely on the basis of being Patrick’s brother, really milking the relationship by dancing on the sidelines and VIP booths of Chiefs games or making videos with Patrick in the background looking like he’d rather be anywhere else at the moment. These videos make the rounds every once in a while as the masses encourage Patrick to “pull an Aaron Rodgers” and disown his family. (Should be noted that Mahomes shouldn’t “pull a Rodgers” in really any other way.)

Jackson is mostly harmless, if cringey and annoying, although there was the situation where he danced on the memorial painting of Sean Taylor’s number on the sideline of a Washington Football game. That wasn’t completely his fault — the WFT messed that entire day up royally, and he did apologize later. People love to hate him, and they’re not totally without reason — his latest blunder was getting into it with a local Kansas City bar called SoT, who released a public statement in response to “activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest” who “has a lot of followers on social media.” Mahomes had apparently aired his negative experience with the business on TikTok.

Then, they just straight up address him, name and all, in an absolute lashing.

The statement reads, in part:

“Dear @jacksonmahomes

We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.

We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.

We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.

We hope our apology finds you well.”

Oof. Honestly, props to whoever wrote this — that was quite the roast. No notes. Really hit on just about every point they could, from his previous gaffes to his tendency to use his brother for clout and his sense of entitlement for being born into a family with a famous sibling. Well-written, thorough, hilarious — this author’s talents are being wasted if they’re not doing this for a living. Come on — “We are sorry that you have the reach you think you do?” I laughed out loud at that one. Tragically, SoT has since deleted the post after Mahomes took down his video.

I mean, if you’re going to use a family member for clout, at least do something positive or productive with it, rather than taking to your not-quite-million followers to complain that a local business is giving you unfair treatment (read: the same treatment as everyone else). As if Patrick wasn’t already in a tough enough spot with the Chiefs’ less than ideal start to the season, he now has to deal with a younger brother who’s publicly embarrassing the family on a once a month schedule. Have to give him credit for the consistency, I guess. At least before this incident, we could give him the benefit of the doubt that he was just an annoying 21-year-old. After beefing with a local establishment based on nothing but your inflated self-image, though? Benefit’s gone, and you just proved everyone who assumed you were an asshole right.

Jackson’s TikTok bio reads “Sup I get Bullied a lot but I’m still here.” Sorry if this qualifies as bullying, pal. I look forward to seeing how you use your platform next!