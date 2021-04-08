We’ve got your Wrestlemania Night 1 preview

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. Miz and John Morrison

Photo : WWE

Fels: There’s always a dorky celebrity thing at Mania, but this one has been done well. Mostly because Bad Bunny has committed to it fully and looks like he’s having the time of his life. This should be a good spot to bounce Priest higher in the company, and he’s a guy I’ve loved since seeing him as Punishment Martinez (maybe the worst wrestling name ever) with ROH in New Orleans three years ago. Miz plays his role well, and I’m sure this will be a fun 10 minutes that acts as a nice breather before the business end of Night 1.



Fonseca: The Bad Bunny and Damian Priest thing is actually working and has been since the very beginning of their WrestleMania season partnership. It doesn’t make sense for The Miz and Morrison to win even though Bunny is technically not a wrestler, although he’s been training at the WWE’s Performance Center in Florida, so he is taking this very seriously. (He’s one of the longest-reigning WWE 24/7 Champions after all.)

But however long this Bad Bunny-WWE pairing lasts could be effective in myriad of ways, simply because he gives a shit. It’s one thing to have a celebrity, but Bad Bunny is a real wrestling fan who gives a shit. This isn’t someone who is disengaged and is really just acting, nor is he trying to use this as a stepping stone in his career; he’s just a huge wrestling fan who happens to be one of the most famous acts in music across all genres. And, he’s Puerto Rican, as is Damian Priest, and if you know anything about the island, we really follow our athletes and musicians in a way that reflects the act of rooting for sports teams in America. We all cried when Bernard Hopkins beat Felix Trinidad, so hopefully, Bunny and Priest handle business Saturday.