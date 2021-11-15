We’re in the second half of the NFL season, and now we know who the contenders are and which teams we can write off as pretenders. We can talk about the contenders another time because this list is about the least fortunate teams in the league. So, let’s check out the worst of the worst from Week 10. Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings.
Dishonorable Mention: Seattle Seahawks (3-6)
There was nothing cooking for Russell Wilson in his return as the Seahawks got blanked by Green Bay 17-0. Wilson completed just 50 percent of his passes and threw 2 INTs. Rusty Wilson and Seattle played like a team that wants a spot in the Powerless Rankings, and if it keeps losing, they’ll get their Christmas wish.
5. Houston Texans (1-8)
The Texans and head coach David Culley (above) were off this week, but that’s no reason to take them off this list. They’re still among the worst teams in the league, and they’ll more than likely remain here all season long.
4. Chicago Bears (3-6)
Chicago (and receiver Darnell Mooney above) also had their bye this week, and if teams like Seattle continue to struggle the way they have, the Bears could find themselves sliding out of the Powerless Rankings at some point this year.
3. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)
Detroit played their hearts out in Pittsburgh and still couldn’t manage to come away with a W against the Steelers. Instead, they ended the game tied at 16, but the Lions have assured that they won’t be the first team to lose all 17 games of a regular season. The bright spot offensively had to be D’Andre Swift, who rushed the ball 33 times for 130 yards. But hey, it’s a step in the right direction… sort of.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
The Jags tried, but a 17-6 first-quarter deficit proved to be too much for them to overcome in their 23-17 loss to Indianapolis. It’s been a rough rookie year for No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Just remember this, Jaguars fans: Peyton Manning also had a rough rookie season with the Colts. So, this is not the end of the world in Jacksonville.
1. New York Jets (2-7)
We can say for sure that there won’t be a QB controversy in New York this year. Mike White came back down to earth Sunday with 4 INTs and completed only 54 percent of his passes in Gang Green’s 45-17 loss to the Bills. The honeymoon looks to be over for White, and the Jets are as wack as they’ve ever been.
