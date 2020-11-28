Week 12 matchups to avoid

Fantasy Football

Week 12 matchups to avoid

jonhelmkamp
Jon Helmkamp
Filed to:fantasy football
fantasy football
Save
Christian Kirk might see more targets with Larry Fitzgerald out, but he’ll be matched up with corner J.C. Jackson.
Christian Kirk might see more targets with Larry Fitzgerald out, but he’ll be matched up with corner J.C. Jackson.
Image: (Getty Images)

Week 12 of the NFL season is off to a very confusing start, with the Ravens and Steelers game being postponed. Twice. Fantasy football is hard enough to navigate without the schedule constantly moving as well, but such is football in 2020. We’ll take what we can get.

While the NFL continues to bungle their handling of the outbreak, we will soldier on in our quest for anything resembling a sense of normalcy - fantasy football being one of those things.

Let’s look at some matchups this weekend that might be less than ideal as you try to secure your spot in the fantasy playoffs.

Advertisement

2 / 7

Christian Kirk: WR, AZ vs J.C. Jackson

Christian Kirk: WR, AZ vs J.C. Jackson

Illustration for article titled Week 12 matchups to avoid
Image: (Getty Images)

With Larry Fitzgerald being placed on the COVID-19 list and missing this game, the easy assumption is that Kirk will see more work, and it’s entirely possible that he does. That said, Kirk lines up to the right 82 percent of the time, and will see a majority of his coverage from J.C. Jackson. Jackson is tied for the most interceptions in the league with six, and allowed only two receptions for 22 yards last week against Houston.

Advertisement

3 / 7

Diontae Johnson: WR, PITT vs BAL

Diontae Johnson: WR, PITT vs BAL

Illustration for article titled Week 12 matchups to avoid
Image: (Getty Images)

Not only is this game surrounded by bizarre circumstances, leading me to fade pretty much everyone in this game, but Baltimore also gives up the fourth fewest fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position this season. Baltimore will be missing Lamar Jackson, and I just don’t think the Steelers will need a whole lot out of their receivers. You can’t sit Diontae - he’s the WR5 since Week 7 - but his floor is lower in this one than it has been lately.

Advertisement

4 / 7

Josh Jacbobs: RB, LV vs ATL

Josh Jacbobs: RB, LV vs ATL

Illustration for article titled Week 12 matchups to avoid
Image: (Getty Images)

As shocking as it might seem, Atlanta has actually been really good against the run. They’re only giving up the 5th fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season. Coming off a game where the Chiefs held Jacobs to only 64 scrimmage yards, there’s some slight concern about Jacobs in this game. If this game turns into a shootout, which it has the potential to do with the potent Falcons passing attack, Jacobs will be less featured than normal — he only had one reception last week.

Advertisement

5 / 7

James Robinson: RB, JAX vs CLE

James Robinson: RB, JAX vs CLE

Illustration for article titled Week 12 matchups to avoid
Image: (Getty Images)

Something has happened to the Cleveland Browns defense over the last three weeks, and suddenly they look - and I mean this seriously - good. Three weeks ago, they held the Raiders to 16 points. Two weeks ago, the Texans were held to only seven. Last week, The Eagles mustered 17. Over those three weeks, Cleveland did not allow a rushing touchdown. Jacksonville is rolling out perennial backup quarterback Mike Glennon for the start this weekend. Things could get ugly in a hurry for Robinson and the Jaguars offense.

Advertisement

6 / 7

Ryan Tannehill: QB, TEN vs IND

Ryan Tannehill: QB, TEN vs IND

Illustration for article titled Week 12 matchups to avoid
Image: (Getty Images)

The Colts defense is going to be shorthanded with DT DeForest Buckner, DE Denico Autry and LB Bobby Okereke all out in this one, but I don’t think this leads to a great day for Tannehill. If anything, I think the running lanes will open up, and that Derrick Henry is going to carry the rock a ton in this one. If you play in a two-quarterback or superflex league, I’d still start Tannehill. He has great weapons that can turn a five-yard slant into a 60 yard touchdown on any given play. However, it’s entirely possible that he isn’t asked to do much, and that this is a patented late-season Derrick Henry slugfest.

If you’re looking for some upside plays, here are some names I’m looking at:

Tyler Boyd: WR, CIN vs NYG

Jamison Crowder: WR, NYJ vs MIA

Brian Hill: RB, ATL vs LV

Ryan Fitzpatrick (if he starts): QB, MIA vs NYJ

Wayne Gallman: RB, NYG vs CIN

Advertisement

7 / 7