Week 12 matchups to avoid

Christian Kirk might see more targets with Larry Fitzgerald out, but he’ll be matched up with corner J.C. Jackson. Image : ( Getty Images )

Week 12 of the NFL season is off to a very confusing start, with the Ravens and Steelers game being postponed. Twice. Fantasy football is hard enough to navigate without the schedule constantly moving as well, but such is football in 2020. We’ll take what we can get.

While the NFL continues to bungle their handling of the outbreak, we will soldier on in our quest for anything resembling a sense of normalcy - fantasy football being one of those things.



Let’s look at some matchups this weekend that might be less than ideal as you try to secure your spot in the fantasy playoffs.