1. Houston Texans (1-9-1)



There’s no real point in winning games at this point of the season for Houston as the Texans are in firm control of the No. 1 pick in the draft. So there is no need to mess that up. Although, they’ll probably win at least one more game when they play the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, facing their former QB DeShaun Watson as he makes his debut for the Browns.