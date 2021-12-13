Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings. We’re closing in on the home stretch of the NFL season, and we know the contenders from the pretenders at this point. We’ll talk about the contenders later because this list is about the less fortunate teams in the league. Let’s check out the worst of the worst from Week 14.
5b. Chicago Bears
In Justin Fields’ return, the Bears came out like a juggernaut and went blow-for-blow with the Packers, taking a 27-21 lead into halftime. Fields looked good in the first half of this game, then the Packers defense woke up. Whatever switch the Packers flipped in the locker room did the trick as they outscored Chicago 17-0 in the third quarter, beating the Bears 45-30. Another bad loss for the Bears, and with just a few weeks left in the season, the clock could be counting down on the Matt Nagy-Ryan Pace era in Chicago.
5a. New York Giants
The Giants make their debut on the Powerless Ranking this week and probably could have appeared much earlier than Week 14. But here they are — after a 37-21 loss to the Chargers — and they’ll likely be a regular on our list for the rest of the season. Now both New York teams are firmly planted as two of the worst teams in the NFL. Well, they have been for quite a while, but this just makes it official. The Giants need to figure out what they will do with Daniel Jones, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Is he the future? Do you give him one more year to figure it out or just move on after this season? The same questions can also be asked about head coach Joe Judge. This team needs an identity ASAP.
4. New York Jets
What else is left to say about the Jets this year? They lost to a team that doesn’t even have a real QB taking snaps. Taysom Hill scorched the Jets for 73 rushing yards and two TDs on the ground in a 30-9 Gang Green loss. Hill passed for 175 yards and posted a QBR of 54.4. And the Jets lost by 21 points. They continue to stroll along doing what the Jets do. Lose!
3. Houston Texans
Houston got blasted again, 33-13, which is no surprise during a season-long of butt kicking. The Texans made the Seahawks look like the postseason-bound team they haven’t resembled in two months. Davis Mills wasn’t horrible this week, posting a passer rating of 93.2 though they could only score 13 points.
2. Detroit Lions
After an emotional first victory of the year last week, the Lions walked into another emotional game against the Broncos just days after the passing of former Denver wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The Broncos were motivated for a good reason and took it out on the Lions, 38-10.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
On the heels of a report about tension mounting among the Jaguars players and coaching staff, the team came out Sunday and laid an egg in a shutout loss to the Titans, 20-0. Trevor Lawrence was beyond bad, throwing 4 INTs, and the team just looks as though they don’t have anything left heading down the home stretch.
