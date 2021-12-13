5a. New York Giants

The Giants make their debut on the Powerless Ranking this week and probably could have appeared much earlier than Week 14. But here they are — after a 37-21 loss to the Chargers — and they’ll likely be a regular on our list for the rest of the season. Now both New York teams are firmly planted as two of the worst teams in the NFL. Well, they have been for quite a while, but this just makes it official. The Giants need to figure out what they will do with Daniel Jones, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Is he the future? Do you give him one more year to figure it out or just move on after this season? The same questions can also be asked about head coach Joe Judge. This team needs an identity ASAP.

