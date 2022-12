Cardinals (cont’d)

The Cardinals and their fans should want to get as far away from this year as quickly as possible. Nothing has gone right for them, and Murray’s injury caps it off. You’d expect Kingsbury to be on the hot seat, but he recently signed a contract extension, so he’ll likely be around for at least another year. The Cardinals have the second-worst record (1-7) at home in the NFL, behind only the lowly Houston Texans. That’s how bad of a year it’s been in Arizona.