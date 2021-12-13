Don’t lie, you were bored at 6:15 p.m. EST.
The games that you expected to be entertaining in the 1 p.m EST slate — Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns — turned out to be disappointments. The Chiefs pounded the Raiders, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to injury in the first half and did nothing with a late onside kick recovery, and that game at FedEx Field was all Cowboys until a terrible fourth quarter turnover brought Washington within seven points.
But after 6:15 p.m. EST, Week 14 took a turn. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills went on a run, and during the first half of Sunday Night Football the Chicago Bears hounded the Green Bay Packers like a foul smell in the kitchen.
Of the 10 hours of NFL football on Sunday, a few hours of Marvel Cinematic Universe-level action nearly made up for a day that fans would’ve enjoyed better if they were asleep.