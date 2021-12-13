San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

In Zac Taylor’s three seasons as Bengals coach, they were 0-23 when trailing at the end of the third quarter. The 49ers converted a 3rd and 2 to begin the fourth quarter and then their offense took a meal break.



Up 20-6, the Niners did not score for the rest of the fourth quarter and a Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase connection tied the game for the Bengals. Chase made two acrobatic fourth-quarter touchdown catches that could’ve won him a medal in gymnastics at the summer Olympics, and Burrow one for archery.

Their success continued into overtime, but then the offense got tight and ended up settling for the field goal. On the 49ers’ next drive they would go down field and score a touchdown. Niners win 26-23.

The 49ers’ win improved their record to 7-6 with their fourth win in their last five games, and they now have the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. Their record is the same as the Bengals’, who at one time this season were leading their division and now have the same record as five teams in the AFC. A game like this between two teams with an unsettled playoff status was going to hurt one of them badly.

While the loss was a setback for the Bengals, it did show that just like the 49ers, they have enough talent to compete with any team in their conference in a one-game sample.