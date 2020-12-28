Week 16 Powerless Rankings: Behold this utter trash heap

It’s time once again to highlight the teams stinking up the joint every single week.
Let’s take a look at some of the worst squads in the National Football League as they battle it out for the rights to draft Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields next year.
Let’s take a look at the Week 16 powerless rankings.
5. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have been looking better ever since they finally benched Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. However, when you are one of the few teams in the league who have failed to win over five games, you deserve to be on the Powerless Rankings.
This team’s secondary is terrible and they still have a coaching staff that forgets they are good when they run the ball on the offense. I can’t let stuff like that slide.
Eagles claim your spot.
4. Houston Texans
The Texans lost a shootout with the Bengals on Sunday. Losing to a Joe Burrow-less Bengals squad doesn’t really help your chances of making it off the Powerless Rankings, so here they are.
The number one goal of this team is to keep Deshaun Watson healthy at all costs because they aren’t any good whatsoever. Maybe they can get better in the draft and try again at a playoff run next year.
Texans claim your spot.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Parakeets have way too much talent to only have four wins on the year. They almost got a win against Kansas City on Sunday but in typical Cockatoo Fashion, they folded it.
The receiving core on this squad could rival any team in the league and Matt Ryan isn’t trash. They should be better than this but unfortunately, they aren’t.
Woodpeckers claim your spot.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars are about as booboo as you can get in the NFL. They have one victory this season. They’ve had a carousel of quarterbacks and their defense has been atrocious all year.
They were able to secure the number one pick though because they have people with common sense in their front office.
For that reason only I’ll give them the second spot.
Jaguars claim your spot.
1. New York Jets
Photo: (Getty Images)
I understand that the Jaguars now have the worst record in the league but the Jets are still going to get them the number one overall spot in the powerless rankings because of their organizational ineptitude. How do you willingly hand over the number one pick to the Jaguars because you decided you wanted to win two meaningless games in December?
Now Adam Gase decides he wants to coach? Now Sam Darnold decides he wants to play? This is a new level of stupid.
Even if you want to keep Sam Darnold as your future QB you could have traded the number one pick to another team for a haul of picks to revamp your roster.