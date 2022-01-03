1. Jacksonville Jaguars

This nightmare can’t end soon enough for Jacksonville after it took one on the chin against the Patriots in Week 17, 50-10. The Jaguars allowed 50 points to a team that isn’t exactly known for its high-powered offense. New England scored seven offensive TDs, three thrown by rookie Mac Jones. The only place to go from here should be up, but these are the Jaguars we’re talking about. A loss next week to the Colts or a Lions win over the Packers (who won’t have much to play for after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC last night), will lock up the top pick in the 2022 draft.

