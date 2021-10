5. New York Jets

This is actually a celebratory time for the Jets, they finally got their first win of the season on Sunday against the Titans. It was the first victory for head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. It was a happy time for the whole organization.

They’ll come back to work on Tuesday and realize that they are still one of the worst teams in the league because of their lack of pass blocking and porous defense, among other things.

But for now, I’ll let them celebrate their win and the fact that they almost got off the Powerless Rankings.