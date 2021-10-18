The 2021 NFL season is starting to pick up and we’re finally starting to get a clear picture of which teams are about that action and which teams are not. We can talk another day about the teams that are actually for real. This is about the teams that are not. As we do each week, let’s take a look at which teams are stinking up the joint and rank them accordingly. Welcome to the NFL Powerless Rankings.
5. New York Giants
The Giants are trying to battle through a lot of injuries right now and they are doing a horrible job at it.
They just got smacked by the Rams at home and they didn’t even put up a fight. The defense let Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense do whatever they pleased on Sunday.
Daniel Jones was coming off a concussion in the Dallas game last week and he threw three picks on Sunday.
This team deserves to take its place on the powerless rankings.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
This is a celebratory time for the Jaguars, they got their first win of the season.
It took them traveling across the pond and playing at 9:30 AM EST in London to get it, but they finally were able to get a W in the column after a tumultuous few weeks that saw their coach looking like a complete idiot.
Don’t get me wrong this team is still no good, so they’ll still be on this list for weeks to come but it’s nice to them not go 0-17.
3. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are probably the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.
This was supposed to be a team that would compete for a playoff spot this year with Tua in his second year and a defense that would be solid. It’s fair to say that nothing has lived up to expectations for Miami. This organization has a lot of questions to figure out going into next season.
And honestly, when you lose to Jacksonville you deserve an automatic spot in the Powerless rankings.
2. Houston Texans
The Texans just got done up in Indianapolis by a Colts team that’s been very unimpressive this season.
They only scored three points and had three turnovers on the day. What makes this score so bad is that Houston was actually pretty competitive with Indy in total yards gained. The Colts had 388 yards and the Texans ended the day with 353 yards.
You have to be a different kind of bad to only put up 3 points when you had 350 yards of offense.
1. Detroit Lions
This was the first time all season where the Lions actually looked like a team that could lose every game they played this season.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals just went into Detroit and put on a clinic. And Jared Goff couldn’t match him even if he wanted to yesterday.
This is a team that doesn’t have the talent to be able to win in this league consistently but they have proven that they can keep games competitive and give themselves a chance.
They have to get back to that or they’ll be on the bottom of this list for the rest of the season.
