5. New York Giants

The Giants are trying to battle through a lot of injuries right now and they are doing a horrible job at it.



They just got smacked by the Rams at home and they didn’t even put up a fight. The defense let Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense do whatever they pleased on Sunday.



Daniel Jones was coming off a concussion in the Dallas game last week and he threw three picks on Sunday.



This team deserves to take its place on the powerless rankings.

