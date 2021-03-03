Welcome to The Ladies Room, a Deadspin Sports podcast ... this week, Lesley Visser talks being the first, and the GOAT, at everything

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



In this latest episode (Episode 12!) we talk with the GOAT, the one and only Lesley Visser, about being “the first” at just about everything, covering every major sporting event on Earth (plus the fall of the Berlin Wall), and whether things have gotten easier for women working in sports media today.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about Renee Montgomery owning the Atlanta Dream and Kelly Loeffler’s exit from the WNBA (thank GOD), unpaid internships, and what to do if you find yourself thrust into the thankless role of being Twitter’s main character of the day.

New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Lesley Visser and every episode here.