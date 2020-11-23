Wentz makes watching the Eagles worse than having a Vegan Thanksgiving, it’s time for Jalen Hurts

Carson Wentz, above, accurately depicts the emotional experience of watching Carson Wentz this season. Image : ( Getty Images )

It might be time for Eagles fans to get out their brown paper bags. Watching this team has become more insufferable than sitting through an HR presentation.

Carson Wentz has looked more replaceable than LeToya Luckett in Destiny’s Child. I don’t know what has gotten into the young quarterback this season, as he’s been a turnover machine that melts in big moments worse than Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye. Wentz threw two more picks Sunday in the loss to Cleveland, and failed to move the ball with any urgency or fluidity. Wentz isn’t the only problem on that Eagles offense, but one would think that when your signal-caller is looking this abysmal that it might be time to put in backup Jalen Hurts for at least some new energy, if nothing else.



Eagles coach Doug Pederson said benching Wentz at this time would send the “wrong message” to the team.



“If you get to that spot where you don’t start him or you bench him, I think you’re sending the wrong message to your football team that this season is over, and that’s a bad message,” Pederson said following the game on Sunday. “We have to work through this.”



Granted, Pederson’s responses came directly after once again watching his quarterback stink up the joint like he ate a whole bottle of MiraLAX before the game, which could have clouded his judgment.



Yet, I still have two major questions for Pederson.



Firstly, How bad do you think Jalen Hurts is for you to keep one of the worst statistical quarterbacks in the league this season behind center?



Before Sunday’s game, Wentz was completing only 58 percent of his passes which ranked him 32nd amongst quarterbacks in the league (there are 32 teams). He had the most interceptions in the league and was sacked the most times. Also, he is ranked 31st in yards per attempt at the position.



Secondly, if you think putting in Hurts sends a bad message, what do you think keeping a quarterback who is playing this bad says?



Especially when you realize that this decision is pivotal to your chances of making the playoffs. By the Grace of God alone, the Eagles still lead the NFC East, but after Washington and Dallas both got wins yesterday, now every team in the division (including the Giants) is now sitting at three wins.



Pederson doesn’t have time to wait on Wentz to turn it around this season. It’s been clear through 11 weeks that he can’t get his act together. Even if you have to revamp your offense for Hurts it could at least provide your team a much-needed spark to close out the division.



It’s not like you guys have any chance to win a Super Bowl at this juncture, or even a playoff game, based on how you’re playing currently, so you owe it to your team, and to Eagles fans to exhaust all the possibilities.



Worst-case scenario, Hurts gets in and is terrible and you put a motivated Wentz back in at starter. This could be the kick in the you-know-what he needs to start playing better football.



Pederson, you know what you have to do. Give your fans a chance, give your team a chance, give this season a chance.



Start Jalen Hurts in Week 12.

