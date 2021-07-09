We've got some midseason baseball awards

AL MVP - Shohei Ohtani

Image : Getty Images

In the American League, for my money, it’s Shohei Ohtani. It seems like a new milestone, a new record, a new “ohhh did you see that?! ” moment happens with Ohtani on a nightly basis. This week he set the record for most home runs in a single season by a Japanese-born player (32), previously held by Hideki Matsui. Just a casual reminder, he did so on July 7. Before the All-Star Break. Also, a reminder that he’s also a starting pitcher with a 4-1 record.

It’s only fair to also give a nod to young phenom Vlad Guerrero, Jr., who has emerged into a prolific batter. He leads the AL in batting average (.341), on-base percentage (.439), OPS (1.118), hits (104), and RBI (73). It’s squarely a two-horse race between Guerrero and Ohtani for the AL MVP.

