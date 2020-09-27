What is even happening on Jon Gruden’s face?

Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for wearing his mask during last week’s Monday night game — how will the league respond to whatever this is?
The Vegas coach started this week’s game with an athletic gaiter, but by the fourth quarter, it was reduced to this:
Sure, Gruden can afford another $100,000 mask fine. But why not go down practicing safe COVID protocols?
Before last week’s dustup with NFL bylaws, the coach told reporters: “I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it … I’m calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations and if I get fined, I’ll have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize.”