The coronavirus pandemic is going to wreak havoc on long-term baseball achievements for years to come. Obviously, anyone chasing career records took a hit from the 60-game season in 2020, and a lot of players were in and out of the lineup last season due to the virus. That also means interruptions to streaks, like Max Scherzer’s eight straight years with at least 200 strikeouts. Scherzer reached the mark again last season, but it’s still just eight out of nine seasons.



On the plus side, baseball’s lockout ended without any games having to be canceled — just a week’s worth of postponements — so anyone who needs a full season to chase history in 2022 will have a fair shot at it.

These are some of the history-making feats to be on the lookout for this season.