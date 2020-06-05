What Roger Goodell Should Have Said

Roger Goodell’s video statement on Friday afternoon — where he admits the league was wrong for not listening to players who peacefully protested to raise awareness of police brutality and violence against the black community — represents a significant change. But it’s not enough.

The statement comes one day after numerous NFL stars, led by Saquon Barkley, recorded a video telling the NFL that they wanted to hear it condemn systematic racism and affirm that Black Lives Matter.

While Goodell offers condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others, he never mentions the player who tried to save them.

Here’s what Goodell should have said:

