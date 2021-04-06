Paul Pierce getting fired on his day off is hilarious, but should he have?

Paul Pierce got canned by ESPN after his IG Live stripper party. Image : AP

I’m just curious here, but if Pierce, a regular on the World Wide Leader’s NBA Countdown and The Jump, had his IG going at a burlesque show, would that have been any different? We know that like, 80 percent of the NBA spends its free time at strip clubs. Will ESPN advocate for the NBA to suspend them for it?

Where exactly is the line here?

And what exactly is the objection?

I bet ESPN can’t even say for sure, other than Mickey wouldn’t get down that way.