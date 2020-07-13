Where Teams, Schools Stand On Issue of Native Mascots

At a time of historic civic unrest and political polarization, the question of Native American mascots has returned to the mainstream. The Washington football team will change its racist name, but where do other teams with Native mascots stand?
This list only highlights a fraction of Native team names, most of which are found in American high schools. Some teams listed changed their names decades ago, some are just beginning to reckon with the issue of Native mascoting, and others will avoid the debate until it’s socially or economically convenient.