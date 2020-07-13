Where Teams, Schools Stand On Issue of Native Mascots

Photo : ( Getty Images )

Cleveland Indians - Likely to Change

The Cleveland baseball team got its current name in 1915, but a recent statement from the team suggests that its name could become history. Even team manager, Terry Francona, favors a name change.

Cleveland recently removed the racist caricature “Chief Wahoo” from its uniforms as well. But some Cleveland insiders say it will take until 2022 to change the team name.

Photo : ( Getty Images )

Chicago Blackhawks - Unlikely

The Blackhawks will keep their name even though most Chicago fans simply refer to their team as “da hawks.” After Washington and Cleveland started to consider changing their names, Chicago released a statement saying it would “expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people.” Chicago is the only pro sports organization with a Native mascot dedicated to one person.