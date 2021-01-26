Which Clipper will step up fantasy production without Leonard, George, or Beverley?

Fuck It

Image : Getty Images

🤷🏼‍♂️ Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG, New York Knicks

Yahoo: $14 / DraftKings: $5,200 / FanDuel: $5,000

We’re gambling after all, right? Quickley just exploded for 31 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, and while the expectation isn’t a repeat performance, a thin slate means you need to scowl the landscape for upside, and you could get it here with the Knick back-up. The Kentucky-alum and rookie sharpshooter is averaging 11.0 points, 2.6 assists, and is shooting 37 percent from three. What you’re banking on is that Elfrid Payton has another lackluster outing — being guarded by Mike Conley may help in that regard — opening the door for Quickley to see 20-25 minutes. If he does, I like his odds in paying off the spot you’d award him in your lineup. Trying to predict which of the Knick point guards will “have it” on any given night has been a difficult season-long task, though. Again, even against the Utah Jazz, Quickley is one of the more cost-effective intriguing options on tonight’s light set of games. Fuck it, why not?