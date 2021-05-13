Which NBA teams are poised to end their lengthy playoff drought this year?

Image : Getty Images

This NBA season has brought a fresh energy to the regular season. The new Play-In Tournament and the rise of new teams to prominence (the Knicks are good now, wut?!) have made this one of the most compelling NBA regular seasons in recent memory .



Now it’s time for the postseason. And with the Play-Ins right around the corner, it’s time for us to take a closer look at the potential newcomers you could see in the playoffs for the first time in a long time. For other organizations (cough, Sacramento), the long wait will drag on at least another year.

So we decided to look at which participants (5 East, 2 West) can end their long playoff droughts this season and get a chance to compete for an NBA title in a wide-open season. Some of these teams will have to make it out of the Play-In round to count as a “playoff appearance” first, but you know how it goes: baby steps.