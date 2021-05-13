Which NBA teams are poised to end their lengthy playoff drought this year?

NBA

Which NBA teams are poised to end their lengthy playoff drought this year?

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Image: Getty Images

This NBA season has brought a fresh energy to the regular season. The new Play-In Tournament and the rise of new teams to prominence (the Knicks are good now, wut?!) have made this one of the most compelling NBA regular seasons in recent memory.

Now it’s time for the postseason. And with the Play-Ins right around the corner, it’s time for us to take a closer look at the potential newcomers you could see in the playoffs for the first time in a long time. For other organizations (cough, Sacramento), the long wait will drag on at least another year.

So we decided to look at which participants (5 East, 2 West) can end their long playoff droughts this season and get a chance to compete for an NBA title in a wide-open season. Some of these teams will have to make it out of the Play-In round to count as a “playoff appearance” first, but you know how it goes: baby steps.

Washington : 3 year drought

Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2018 First Round loss to Raptors, 4-2

Where are they now? Currently in 10th (Play-In)

Atlanta : 4-year drought

Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2017 First Round loss to Wizards, 4-2

Where are they now? Currently 4th seed in playoffs

Chicago: 4 year drought

Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2017 First Round loss to Celtics, 4-2

Where are they now? Currently in 11th, slim chance to compete in Play-In

Memphis: 4-year drought

Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2017 First Round loss to Spurs, 4-2

Where are they now? Currently in 9th, (Play-In)

Charlotte: 5-year drought

Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2016 First Round loss to Heat, 4-3

Where are they now? Currently in 8th spot (Play-In)

New York: 8-year drought

Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2013 Conference Semifinal loss to Pacers, 4-2

Where are they now? Currently 6th seed in playoffs

Sacramento: 15-year drought

Illustration for article titled Which NBA teams are poised to end their lengthy playoff drought this year?
Image: Getty Images

Result of last appearance: 2006 First Round loss to Spurs, 4-2

Where are they now? Currently in 11th, slim chance to compete in Play-In

