Ish Smith

Smith, who turns 34 on Tuesday, will suit up for his 13th NBA franchise this fall, as he was traded to the Nuggets from the Wizards earlier this week. By completing his baker’s dozen of professional basketball, he sets the league record for most teams played for. There had been a five-way tie with 12 teams as Smith shared the distinction with Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg, and Joe Smith.



Aside from departing Washington and his future games in Denver, Smith has played for the Warriors, Hornets, Pelicans, 76ers, Pistons, Thunder, Suns, Magic, Grizzlies, Bucks, and Rockets. His personal geography is starting to look like the Big Ten. While he holds the NBA record, has Smith represented more franchises than anyone else in American sports history? The answer is no.