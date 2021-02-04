Which players have won back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs? (And no, not ‘that freaking guy’)

Basically the one thing Tom Brady HASN’T done ... Image : Getty Images

It’s not Brady. It’s not Elway or Rice or Montana or Aikman either.



C’mon think further back! Like, the beginning of the Super Bowl era back. The only two players who’ve won two Super Bowl MVP awards in a row are ...

Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw.

Starr won the first ever Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in 1967 after throwing two touchdown passes and 250 yards in a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Green Bay quarterback would go on to win MVP of Super Bowl II the following year. In that game, Starr threw 202 yards and just one 62- yard TD pass in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls in his 14 years as a Pittsburgh Steeler, but he earned two Super Bowl MVPs in his last two championships. In 1978, Bradshaw was awarded with the league MVP. On the day of Super Bowl XIII (1979), he played like one, throwing for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The next year, the heavily favored Steelers beat the Rams at the Rose Bowl. Bradshaw earned his secon d Super Bowl MVP by throwing 309 yards and 2 touchdowns against Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to join the exclusive back to back MVP club with Starr and Bradshaw. He is the odds-on favorite to win the award again.