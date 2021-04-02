Which team played the villain role best?

1991-92 Michigan Wolverines

Image : AP

Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson were dubbed the “Fab Five,” coming to the school in the 1991 recruiting class. It was unheard of at the time to put five freshmen on the court to start a game, but head coach Steve Fisher did just that against 15th-ranked Notre Dame in February 1992. They made back-to-back championship appearances in 1992 and 1993, losing the first by 20 to Duke, and the second by six to UNC (and an untimely time out by Webber when the Wolverines had none left). They were often hated and mocked for bringing a hip-hop style to the court, with baggy shorts and black socks. Basically, they were hated for being a team of swaggy and talented young Black men in the early-90s. Sometimes being the villain is on the ones doing the hating.