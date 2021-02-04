Which venue has hosted the most Super Bowls (and which has done so under 5 different names)?

Hey it’s the Lombardi Trophy! Photo : Getty Images

Here’s a Super Bowl fact:

The Superdome has hosted a record seven Super Bowls. The Big Easy is also second all-time as a city in number of Big Games hosted (10), just behind Miami (11).



At seven Supes, the Superdome bests Hard Rock Stadium as the venue that has hosted the most Super Bowls. Well, “Hard Rock Stadium” has only technically hosted one Super Bowl (LIV). But before that, five Super Bowls were played in that same stadium under different names.

It was Joe Robbie Stadium in Super Bowls XXIII & XXIX, Pro Player Stadium in Super Bowl XXXIII, Dolphin Stadium in Super Bowl XLI, and Sun Life Stadium in Super Bowl XLIV.

The dome in downtown New Orleans is now known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But before the corporate overlords stamped their name on the stadium, it was referred to as the Louisiana Superdome.

Mercedes-Benz, however, will not renew their deal with the Superdome, which is set to expire in July 2021. In the next few months, the arena will seek a new naming rights partner. One interested party is Stripchat, an “adult” website. Last year, the company submitted a $15 million bid to put their name on the dome.

New Orleans is slated to host the Super Bowl again in 2025. By that time, I doubt we’ll get a Super Stripchat bowl.

The other venue in town that’s hosted three Big Games is Tulane Stadium, otherwise known as the “Sugar Bowl.” In January 1970, over 80,000 fans flocked to the stadium for Super Bowl IV, making it the most attended Super Bowl in history. Two years later, the attendance record was broken again at Tulane Stadium. But the largest crowd in SB history was recorded years later in Pasadena.

Super Bowls at the Superdome: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013

Super Bowls at Tulane Stadium: 1970, 1972, 1975