While NBA Turns Its Back on Spalding and A Historic Era, We Remember How We Had A Ball

The Association is ending its association with Spalding after 37 years. Image : Getty

The NBA is losing a staple of its game.



Spalding and the NBA have mutually agreed to part ways after 37 years. According to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports, the NBA will now partner with Wilson to produce the league’s official game balls, beginning in the 2021-22 season.

The WNBA will still use its same composite ball design, only now made by Wilson. The decision also affects the NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball Africa League.

Yahoo reported that the same leather and product requirements will be used to produce the new ball with the help from the NBPA.

It’s officially the end of an era.

Despite the league’s failed attempt to change the texture of the game ball in 2006, this will be the biggest change the league has made to the orange pill in decades.

Spalding will bounce in the NBA for the last time next season but not before we take a trip down memory lane and acknowledge some of the best moments Spalding has given us in almost four decades.