While NBA Turns Its Back on Spalding and A Historic Era, We Remember How We Had A Ball

The Association is ending its association with Spalding after 37 years.
Image: Getty

The NBA is losing a staple of its game.

Spalding and the NBA have mutually agreed to part ways after 37 years. According to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports, the NBA will now partner with Wilson to produce the league’s official game balls, beginning in the 2021-22 season.

The WNBA will still use its same composite ball design, only now made by Wilson. The decision also affects the NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball Africa League.

Yahoo reported that the same leather and product requirements will be used to produce the new ball with the help from the NBPA.

It’s officially the end of an era.

Despite the league’s failed attempt to change the texture of the game ball in 2006, this will be the biggest change the league has made to the orange pill in decades.

Spalding will bounce in the NBA for the last time next season but not before we take a trip down memory lane and acknowledge some of the best moments Spalding has given us in almost four decades.

Game 5 1987 Eastern Conference Finals

Larry Bird steals an inbound pass to beat Detroit.

Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals

Magic Johnson Baby Sky-Hook Beats Boston in Boston Garden.

Game 5 of 1989 Eastern Conference first-round series

Michael Jordan buzzer-beater on Craig Ehlo “The Shot”.

Game 2 of 1991 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan switches hands mid-air against the Lakers, en route to his first title.

1994 Western Conference first-round series

Dikembe Mutombo, underdog Nuggets upset top-seeded Sonics.

1995 Eastern Conference semifinals

Reggie Miller scores 8 points in 9 seconds to beat Knicks at MSG.

1996 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan cries with the basketball after winning his 4th NBA title, on Father’s Day, three years after his father was killed

March 12, 1997

A young Allen Iverson crosses up Michael Jordan in a regular season game in Philadelphia.

2000 Western Conference finals

Kobe Bryant famous alley-oop to Shaquille O’Neal in game seven against the Portland Trailblazers. The play gave Bryant his first finals appearance and catapulted the duo to a three-peat.

March 7, 2010

Matt Barnes ball fakes directly into Bryant’s face after the two get into a scuffle during a regular season game in Orlando. Bryant, in one of his most iconic moments, didn’t flinch. I don’t care what other camera angles show.

2013 NBA Finals

Ray Allen’s game-tying three against the San Antonio Spurs in game six saved LeBron James and the Miami Heat

2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James’ famous block on Warriors’ Andre Iguodala in game seven helps the Cavaliers obtain the first 3-1 NBA Finals comeback in NBA history.

2016 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving’s clutch three-pointer in game seven against the 73-9 Warriors solidifies a historic championship for Cleveland.

2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Kawhi Leonard’s game winner in game seven against Philadelphia that bounced around the rim forever until it dropped in

