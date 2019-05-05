Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was almost tagged out while returning to first after a wide turn screwed up his attempt at turning his hit to deep left field into a double. Lucky for him, White Sox first baseman José Abreu was unable to make the catch and let the ball get by him, making Devers was safe. At that point, Devers decided to go for while Abreu chased after the ball. Abreu’s off-balance throw missed his target at second and spilled its way into left field, which gave the Boston player plenty of time to reach third.



It’s incredible how much better a player is able to look when the skillset of their opponents suddenly drops down to Little League level.