Who Are the Best Athletes to Come From an HBCU? We Found a Few

Illustration : Eric Barrow

The decision of top college recruit Markur Maker to turn down scholarship offers from Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis to attend Howard University, in D.C., an Historically Black College and University, has put the focus on HBCUs, once home to some of the best student-athletes in the country. When southern universities barred Blacks from attending, many of the top sports talents chose to attend HBCUs as opposed to heading north or out west. Did you know that Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton attended an HBCU? How about Lou Brock?



Here is a collection of some of the best athletes in HBCU history.