Rudy Gobert is this offseason’s CJ McCollum in that every GM is going to call about the star player and get counter offered w ith the secondary player. Yes, we know you called about Donovan, but for the low price of a couple draft picks and a salary dump, you can have Rudy at $38 million to $46 million for the next three-plus seasons.

There have been rumors that the Bulls could swap Nikola Vucevic for the Stifle Tower, and that would help Chicago lose in seven games rather than their usual six in the first round. The other teams who’ve been floated out as potential trade partners for Gobert are Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, and Toronto, according to Zach Lowe of the Salt Lake Tribune .

I’m a little confused because that’s a scatter shot of franchises. The Raptors always seem to know something that other teams don’t; the Mavs and Hawks seem smart but fail to surround their franchise player with the necessary second option; this would be another step toward the absurd for the Bulls’ new management after their last weird gamble kind of paid off; and then there are the Hornets, who are just happy to be aggregated in rumors for a “star” player.

So out of the five teams — Bulls, Raptors, Hawks, Mavs, and Hornets — dumb enough to think they’re smart enough to turn Gobert into a redeemable asset when he’s also the 16th- highest paid player in the NBA, who has the best shot? And what’s the best landing spot for Rudy other than FC Barcelona? (Yes, Gobert deserves to be in the league, but his skill set and the way the game is called overseas is why France showed out in the Olympics and even beat the US.)

We’ll go from worst to best, and I’ll try not to refer to Gobert as a glorified role player too heavily.