Who was Tom Brady referring to on LeBron’s The Shop?

Screenshot : HBO - The Shop

Tom Brady drama is like Thanksgiving. It doesn’t come around very often, but when it does, we feast. Brady has gone through his two- decade career only giving us bloodthirsty drama fanatics minor glimpses into what really goes on behind the scenes. He gave us one of those glimpses toward the end of his career with the Patriots. While Brady always made sure to speak highly of Bill Belichick during his departure from New England, it was obvious the relationship between the two had become a little tumultuous.



Other than that though, Brady has given us little. We’ve gotten scraps. Sure, there was the MAGA hat in his locker, and a clip of him during a 2019 loss to Houston where he appears to be chewin g out his wide receivers. (Not his “wife receivers,” as the tweet below sugges t s.)

But those were merely speculations lacking payoff, brief peeks into Brady’s personal life, not enough hard evidence for anyone to really dive into. However, in the latest trailer for an episode of HBO’s The Shop set to air this Friday, Brady talks about his free agency prior to last season. In the clip, Brady says “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. And I thought to myself ‘You’re sticking with that mother—?’” The promo cuts just before what we all know is coming. You c an watch it below.

Finally! That’s what I’ve been waiting for! WOOOOO! Tom Brady essentially dissing another quarterback, implying that it’s an absolute travesty that a team would even consider choosing said quarterback over Brady. That’s good stuff. The only problem is... Brady doesn’t tell us which team/quarterback he was referring to. Maybe he goes more in-depth in the show’s full episode, but I’m too impatient to wait for that. Besides, isn’t the best part of any show, or piece of gossip, the time before you know exactly what’s going on, when everyone is throwing out wild theories and trying to guess what’s happening? That’s the best part. As soon as Lost gave us all the answers, the show wasn’t as good.

So, with that said, let’s throw out some wild theories and take a look at whom Brady might have been (probably) referring to in that brief clip.