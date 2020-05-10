Why Don’t You Give Trevor Bauer A Call And Explain A Few Things to Him Like Climate Change, Here’s His Number

Ever wanted to give Trevor Bauer a call to talk about pitching, his unique training methods or why he’s the biggest pain in the ass in baseball?



Not interested yet? How about calling him to discuss how to fly a drone, how to write a diss track, or how to not believe in science?

What about a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball?

During a KBO broadcast, ESPN mistakenly displayed Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s digits.

Want to hit him up? His number is 661-993-2905.

While you’re at it, remember Jimmy Butler’s phone number is also in the public domain. In 2018, Butler told a room full of reporters, “whoever has anything to say to me feel free. My number is, 773-899-0671.”



Bauer, who realized his number was made available to the world early this morning, had this to say on twitter.

I tried calling Bauer to listen to the rules… but his voicemail box is, not surprisingly, full.

Even though I couldn’t enter the giveaway, the all-star pitcher handled a shitty situation better than expected. I have no doubt that If this happened to another pro athlete, they would play damage control or block numbers.

I mean it’s not like he had the sort of meltdown over it as he did when he got lit up by the Royals and decided to launch the game ball over the centerfield wall, prompting his manager Terry Francona to say to him what many have said before: “What the fuck is wrong with you?”

Bauer certainly could have easily ignored the calls, but he chose to have some fun.



Hats off to him for showing a lighter side. Now go clean up your inbox and stop doubting things like human’ impact on global warming.