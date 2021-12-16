Urban Meyer is out as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after going 2-11 in his only partial season at the helm. While that’s 13 more games than Meyer ever should have coached in the NFL, and he leaves with a lower winning percentage in the league (.154) than Marty Mornhinweg (.156), it somehow doesn’t feel like this is the end of the coaching road for him.
Would there be precedent for that? Let’s take a look at the worst-performing NFL head coaches with at least 10 games in their futile reigns, and see what happened with them.