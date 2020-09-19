Workhorse Verlander (aka Mr. Upton) to Undergo Tommy John Surgery; Astros Career May Be Over

Better get used to this face, Kate — he’s gonna be home awhile. Photo : Getty

Reigning Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander will need Tommy John surgery, ending his 2020 season and most likely his 2021 season as well.

Verlander, also known as Kate Upton’s husband, is a member of Team Cheaters, also known as the Houston Astros, who are currently holding onto a wild card spot with a 25-26 record, three games ahead of Seattle.

Verlander hasn’t pitched since Opening Day, July 24, when he was diagnosed with a forearm strain. He announced that he will have Tommy John surgery in an Instagram post:

After consulting with several of the best doctors, it has become clear that I need Tommy John surgery. I was hopeful that I would be able to return to competition in 2020, however, during my simulated game unfortunately the injury worsened. Obviously I’m extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career. I will approach this rehab the only way I know, attack and don’t look back. I’m confident that with a proper rehabilitation program and my unwavering commitment that this surgery will ultimately lengthen my career as opposed to shorten it. I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, the front office and my fans enough for the support they have given me so far in this process. I’m eager to get through this recovery and back on the field to continue to do what I love.

Tommy John surgery typically requires a recovery time of 12 to 14 months. It’s possible that Verlander has thrown his last pitch for the Astros, who signed him to a two-year, $66 million extension after last season, in which he was named the AL’s top pitcher after going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts.

And yes, few will shed tears for the Astros, who were found guilty of stealing signs with video equipment during their 2017 championship season. Some teams haven’t taken the news well.

Verlander has been a workhorse throughout his 16-year career that began with the Detroit Tigers in 2005. He’s pitched at least 200 innings 12 times, leading the league in that category four times, including last year with 223.