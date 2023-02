Oh, you didn’t like The Weekend’s halftime performance during the COVID Super Bowl? Listen, you sweet summer child, if you were upset about the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, that’s only because you aren’t old enough to remember some of the truly terrible halftime shows your elders have endured. Anyone remember Up W ith People? No?

Then let’s get right to it.

(Where the NFL has blocked the content from being sharable, we’ve included a link.)