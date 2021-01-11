WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID 20 days before Royal Rumble

With a COVID diagnosis, Drew McIntyre’s ability to take part in the Royal Rumble is up in the air. Image : Getty Images

This afternoon, the WWE announced that two-time and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine. McIntyre’s positive test was reported hours before RAW was set to air live on USA at its usual 8 p.m. EST.



News of McIntyre’s diagnosis also arrives just 20 days before the annual Royal Rumble takes place on January 31. The Royal Rumble will be held from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, which is where the WWE has moved its ThunderDome after originally setting up in Orlando before the NBA season began.

WWE has mostly kept its COVID dealings in-house, aside from a few reports, including one from Forbes via Wrestling Observer Live which reported the outfit had around 30 simultaneous COVID cases at one point last summer. WWE has yet to follow up with announcements regarding additional COVID cases, the status of tonight’s episode of RAW, or any further news.