The St. Louis Cardinals evened up their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves Monday night, on a 10th inning sacrifice fly to left field to score Kolten Wong. It was Molina’s second big feat of batsmanship of the game, and he was super-duper pumped to have driven in the winning run. So pumped, in fact, that he flipped his bat into another dimension.

Molina hit the world’s softest liner in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in Paul Goldschmidt with two down, knotting the game up at four runs apiece. It was a clutch piece of hitting, even if virtually every non-Molina player on the field could’ve outrun it to first base:

The series will now return to Atlanta for Game 5 after the Cardinals’ 5–4 win. You have to assume Molina will get a stern talking-to from teammate Carlos Martinez between now and then, for not respecting the game or whatever.