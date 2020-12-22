Yah’s and Nah’s: Steph Curry and other daily fantasy picks for NBA opening night

Montrezl Harrell Photo : Getty Images

We’ve made it to NBA Opening Night, which routinely hosts some of the more theatrically inclined NBA games of the season. Tonight doesn’t disappoint, with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. EST, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers main eventing three hours later.

If you play daily fantasy, which you probably do since you’re here, we’re going to generally provide unhelpful advice (shoutout Tiger Belly) to accommodate your addiction. We’ll give playable and non-playable (to me, anyway) NBA athletes at each tier based on their dollar value, which generally ranges similarly across Yahoo, DraftKings, FanDuel, and otherwise. Two choices will be made from each category: One to play (yah) and one to stay away (nah). The tiers will be separated by the following.

Elite/most expensive players: (i.e. James Harden, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James)

Price varying, middle-tier, starter level, high-end bench bunch: (i.e. Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, Michael Porter Jr, and Dennis Schroder)

Buy low, lower-tier, possible sleeper options (i.e. Carmelo Anthony, Norman Powell, Goran Dragic, and Luke Kennard)

Rookie plays (i.e. James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Obi Toppin)

And the one, “Fuck it/Why not?” bet (i.e., those of you who really like Talen Horton-Tucker, KZ Okpala, or Bol Bol to go off out of nowhere).

There isn’t a ton to choose from tonight’s slate, but there’s still enough. So here’s the Yahs 👍 and Nahs 👎.