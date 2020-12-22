Yah’s and Nah’s: Steph Curry and other daily fantasy picks for NBA opening night

We’ve made it to NBA Opening Night, which routinely hosts some of the more theatrically inclined NBA games of the season. Tonight doesn’t disappoint, with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. EST, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers main eventing three hours later.

If you play daily fantasy, which you probably do since you’re here, we’re going to generally provide unhelpful advice (shoutout Tiger Belly) to accommodate your addiction. We’ll give playable and non-playable (to me, anyway) NBA athletes at each tier based on their dollar value, which generally ranges similarly across Yahoo, DraftKings, FanDuel, and otherwise. Two choices will be made from each category: One to play (yah) and one to stay away (nah). The tiers will be separated by the following.

  • Elite/most expensive players: (i.e. James Harden, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James)
  • Price varying, middle-tier, starter level, high-end bench bunch: (i.e. Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, Michael Porter Jr, and Dennis Schroder)
  • Buy low, lower-tier, possible sleeper options (i.e. Carmelo Anthony, Norman Powell, Goran Dragic, and Luke Kennard)
  • Rookie plays (i.e. James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Obi Toppin)

And the one, “Fuck it/Why not?” bet (i.e., those of you who really like Talen Horton-Tucker, KZ Okpala, or Bol Bol to go off out of nowhere).

There isn’t a ton to choose from tonight’s slate, but there’s still enough. So here’s the Yahs 👍 and Nahs 👎.

Tier 1: Elites

👍 Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors.

Yahoo: $44

DraftKings: $9,300

Fan Duel: $8,700

The Brooklyn Nets have long struggled to contain opposing scoring guards. I know, I used to cover them between 2016-2019. Curry missed most of last season but actually returned before COVID-19. After all, his injury was only a broken hand. Expect him to light up Kyrie Irving and company on opening night. He may or may not want a little extra sauce in Kevin Durant’s presence. (Durant is also a solid play tonight, whom you could even pair with Curry.)

👎 Paul George, G/F, Los Angeles Clippers

Yahoo: $31

DraftKings: $7,800

Fan Duel: $7,600

Though he is cheaper than Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis at forward, they’re all just more reliable options tonight. George just feels like someone we need to see before instilling our confidence and money in him. I don’t hate the play, but among the group he’s in, even at that price, I’d rather go in other directions. Plus, Montrezl Harrell is gunnin’ for that ass. Speaking of …

Tier 2: Mid-Range

👍 Montrezl Harrell, F/C, Los Angeles Lakers

Yahoo: $16

DraftKings: $5,300

Fan Duel: $5,100

He’s coming for that Los Santos blood, son. If there’s anyone on this floor who wants to have a great night, it’s Harrell against his former Clippers. He’s also consistently produced across multiple categories, especially in scoring, rebounds, and blocks. You’d like more from a center, but at this price tag, Harrell is a great option Tuesday.

👎 Taurean Prince, F, Brooklyn Nets

Photo: Getty Images

Yahoo: $15

DraftKings: $3,900

Fan Duel: $3,900

We expect him to be on the outside looking in many nights while several of his teammates go off regularly. Not sure when he’ll be a great play, but tonight, with Joe Harris at the same price, and Spencer Dinwiddie at slightly more, Prince is a wait-and-see.

Tier 3: Sleepers

👍Eric Paschall, F, Golden State Warriors

Yahoo: $19

DraftKings: $3,800

Fan Duel: $4,900

With Draymond Green doubtful for the first two games, likely to be questionable all-season long, Paschall may become a popular name for DFS players. The 2018-19 All-Rookie First-Teamer averaged 17 points and nearly six rebounds as a starter last season, and is one of the overlooked pieces of the GSW puzzle, who becomes more significant in Klay Thompson’s absence.

👎 DeAndre Jordan, C, Brooklyn Nets

Yahoo: $19

DraftKings: $5,600

Fan Duel: $4,500

Jarrett Allen’s actually a dollar more expensive on Yahoo and $600 more on DraftKings, despite being Jordan’s backup. Still, with Allen, Harrell, and James Wiseman (if he plays) in the same territory, Jordan’s a stay away.

👍James Wiseman, C, Golden State Warriors (Game-Time Decision)

Yahoo: $18

DraftKings: $4,900

Fan Duel: $4,200

He’s really the only rookie worth the risk tonight. He’s also a game-time decision, and has only been practicing but has been scrimmaging with starters. If he plays, he’s probably better as a wait-and-see, but for the purposes of this category, he’s not a bad look.

👎 Everyone else

No other rookies are worth playing tonight.

👍Talen Horton-Tucker, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Yahoo: $10

DraftKings: $3,500

Fan Duel: $3,500

Photo: Getty Images

THT’s the second-round stash the Lakers are just now breaking in at the highest level. He’s already played very well this preseason, and should definitely see time at some point. He might not replicate the same minutes instantly, but he’s worth a look if you’re vying for low-dollar upside.

